S. Korean, Indian FMs discuss ways to deepen ties in France meeting

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (L) meets with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Paris on Monday, on the sidelines of the Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry the next day. (The foreign ministry)

The top diplomats of South Korea and India have met in France to discuss regional issues and ways to expand cooperation and exchanges in various areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong sat down with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Paris on Monday (local time) on the eve of the Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum 2022.

They were invited to the France-hosted forum, along with over 50 foreign ministers from the European Union and the Indo-Pacific region, which was meant to address challenges in digital technology, security and climate issues.

The ministers had discussions on ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation for regional issues to bolster their special strategic partnership signed in 2015, the ministry said.

They also vowed efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges at various levels, which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. (Yonhap)