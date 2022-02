Lee Jae-myung accused of aping Lee Myung-bak's signature economy pledges

Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea was accused of mimicking former conservative President Lee Myung-bak’s vision for economic growth of South Korea.Rep. Sim Sang-jung of the left-wing Justice Party asked during a televised presidential debate Monday if Lee Jae-myung, a liberal, was copying Lee Myung-bak in promising specific figures for target in laying out his economic initiatives even though the two figures have wildly different political ideological backgrounds.Sim further questioned the plausibility Lee Jae-myung’s goals to grow the nation into the fifth-largest economy in the world while reaching a gross domestic product per capita of $50,000 and raising the Kospi, Korea’s main stock index, to 5,000 points during his term."I was surprised to find specific figures mentioned for economic initiatives since Lee Myung-bak government’s '747' initiative," Sim said during her turn to speak for the debate. "I wonder if (Lee Jae-myung’s goals) are vainer than Lee Myung-bak’s."When Lee Myung-bak of the conservative bloc ran for the presidency in 2007, he promised to have South Korea become the seventh-largest economy in the world by achieving 7 percent annual growth and per-capita GDP of $40,000 during his term.Lee Jae-myung has consistently asked his vision not be compared with that of Lee Myung-bak, as his vision is more realistic than the former president’s.Yet under Lee Jae-myung’s vision, South Korea would have to see close to 40 percent growth from the per-capita GDP of $31.489.12 reached in 2020, an increase of around 7 percent a year.Lee acknowledged in a press event last month that the goal would be difficult to reach during his five-year term, but added he would work to set a foundation for the initiative. He added then the goal was mentioned as a realistic target for South Korea to eventually reach, if helped by his government's efforts during his term.By Ko Jun-tae ( ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com