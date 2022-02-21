[Today’s K-pop] Red Velvet to host concert next month

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Red Velvet will hold two concerts in Seoul next month, label SM Entertainment announced Monday.



The quintet will perform live at “2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue” on March 19-20. The second day’s performance will be broadcast live for fans from around the world.



It has been two years and three months since its previous standalone concert.

Last week the band confirmed that it will put out an album in March, as it hinted at the label’s all-star concert last month.



Meanwhile, Joy recently wrapped up filming for a cable television drama in which she appeared as a stylish influencer who realizes her dream of marrying an heir, only to learn that she is terminally ill.



Brave Girls gears for March return



(Credit: Brave Entertainment)



Brave Girls is preparing to make a comeback in March, said agency Brave Entertainment Monday.



It has been about half a year since its previous album, “After We Ride,” a repackaging of its fifth EP “Summer Queen.” The group reigned music charts and swept year-end music awards with focus track “Chi Mat Ba Ram,” proving itself worth the title of the EP.



The group will compete with other female musicians -- Viviz, WJSN, Loona, Kep1er and Hyolyn, formerly of Sistar -- in the second season of “Queendom,” a survival TV program among female K-pop acts that starts airing on March 31.



Meanwhile, Minyoung said hello to fans with a picture of herself and her dog on Instagram, a month after she said she was taking a break due to health reasons. The post marked the sixth anniversary of her debut as a member of the band.



NCT’s Doyoung to star in drama



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Doyoung of NCT has been cast as the male lead in a drama made by a homegrown streaming provider.



In the romantic drama, titled “To X Who Doesn’t Love Me,” he plays a college student who suffers from a traumatic past experience. He also is the only one who knows about a secret notebook his friend, the female lead played by Han Ji-hyo, keeps that can make people fall in love with her for one month.



“I really appreciate another precious opportunity to act,” said the idol, promising he will do his best for those who have faith in him.



Last year, he tried his hand at acting for the first time in a drama and appeared in his first musical as well.



Separately, he participated in the original soundtrack for “Soundtrack #1,” a romantic music drama from Disney+ featuring Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik. His song will be unveiled on Tuesday.



Kim Woo-seok to return with 3rd EP



(Credit: TOP Media)