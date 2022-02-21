[KH Explains] Why auto industry still short on chips?

(GettyimageBank)

For automakers in Korea, there is no sign the prolonged automotive semiconductor shortage will abate this year. Those who have purchased a new Genesis, for instance, have been notified that the car will take six to 12 months to be delivered –- if they are lucky. GM Korea’s second Buypeong plant in Incheon cut production volume by half earlier this month.



And according to the market, this delay in car production due to the chip shortage may continue in the next year or even the year after.



Experts say the main cause of the chip shortage is that not just the pandemic-triggered supply disruption, but also poor judgement by automakers in forecasting the demand.



Automotive chips allow for controlling all IT systems inside a car. Unlike memory semiconductors, which are responsible for storage, automotive semiconductors operate a system. The Micro Controller Unit (MCU) is equivalent to a human brain as it controls the electronic system of a car, while an analog circuit turns speed, pressure and temperature into digital signals -- both rely on semiconductors to function.



And the number of such semiconductors that companies have ordered significantly dropped in late 2020. Carmakers predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus in March 2020 would largely pull down overall automotive sales and made fewer orders. So, the chipmakers shifted their focus to producing more chips for mobile devices and PCs.



However, market demand for cars bounced back relatively quickly, especially with countries releasing so-called ‘living with COVID-19’ policies in early 2021 to invigorate spending with the ultra-low interest rate. Urgent orders from carmakers only paralyzed the market.





Automated robot arms work at an assembly line at an automotive manufacturing plant. (Gettyimage Bank)