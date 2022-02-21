 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

Actor Fan Bingbing to appear in Korean drama for first time

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Feb 21, 2022 - 16:53       Updated : Feb 21, 2022 - 16:54
Fan Bingbing attends a UTI event on May 9, 2021 in Shanghai. (Getty Images)
Fan Bingbing attends a UTI event on May 9, 2021 in Shanghai. (Getty Images)
Chinese movie star Fan Bingbing will make her first Korean drama appearance in JTBC’s new series “Insider.”

According to local cable channel JTBC, the shooting of Fan’s segments in the series was recently completed.

The broadcaster did not say whether the actor is making a cameo or appearing in a minor supporting role.

“Though the actor has joined ‘Insider,’ detailed information about Fan Bingbing’s role is yet to be revealed, as it is closely related with the plot and storyline of the series,” a JTBC official told The Korea Herald on Monday.

“Insider,” an action thriller, revolves around a judicial trainee played by Kang Ha-neul who falls into despair while conducting an undercover investigation. The series presents the character’s struggle to recover his normal life.

Starring in the JTBC’s upcoming series, actors Kang and Lee Yoo-young are swiftly returning to the small screen after their latest series -- KBS’ “River Where the Moon Rises” (2021) and “Drama Special: Traces of Love” (2021), respectively.

In January, JTBC said that “Insider” is scheduled to be released in the first half of the year. But the release date and number of episodes have yet to be announced.

Fan recently made her return to the big screen with Hollywood action-thriller “355,” her first film in four years.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114