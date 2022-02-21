MCST to spend W67b to support workers in performing arts and sports sectors

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Monday said it will inject another batch of capital to support workers in the performing arts sector, which has been hit hard by COVID-19.
The ministry and the Arts Council Korea, a state-run organization dedicated to supporting the arts and performers, will support 2,000 workers in the sector with a budget of 22.8 billion won ($19 million). The latest plan follows three similar three packages in 2020 and 2021, totaling 73.9 billion won which went toward paying for the labor costs of 8,000 people.
The latest relief package was incorporated into the regular budget this year, and will provide a monthly payment of 1.8 million won per person for up to six months, according to the ministry.
“We plan to effectively execute the plan in collaboration with associations and organizations in each field of the performing arts such as the Korea Theater Association, the Korea Musical Association, the Korea Music Association, the Korea Dance Association, and the Korea Traditional Performing Arts Foundation,” an official at the ministry said.
The ministry also unveiled a separate plan to assist with paying for labor costs at sports centers suffering from the prolonged pandemic. It will provide 44.4 billion won to support about 4,000 employees or self-employed in the sector.
Last year, the ministry helped 12,417 people in 10,213 sports facilities. The number accounts for 16.7 percent of the total 61,000 facilities in the country.
New recipients of the relief fund this year include large indoor sport facilities such as futsal courts and baseball parks but excludes golf, ski and car racing facilities.
“We will continue to give support with various policies such as consumption coupons and quarantine disinfections so that the industry can recover from damages as soon as possible,” the ministry said in a statement.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com
