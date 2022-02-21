Actor Park effectively wraps up active-duty Navy service

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum poses with other Navy recruits at a basic training camp, in this file photo captured from the homepage of the Naval Education and Training Command, on Sept. 10, 2020. (Yonhap)

Actor Park Bo-gum began his final military vacation Monday, effectively ending his active-duty service as he is not required to return to his base under an antivirus guideline, Navy officials said.

Earlier in the day, Petty Officer Second Class Park left his Navy unit in the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, as he started the vacation that would last until his official discharge date on April 30.

Troops were usually obligated to be present at their bases on the final day of their service, but the military has eased such rules to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Park, nevertheless, will still technically remain an active serviceman until the discharge date. He has been serving in the Navy since August 2020.

All able-bodied South Korean men must carry out compulsory service for about two years in a country that faces constant security threats from North Korea.

Making his silver screen debut with the thriller film "Blind" (2011), Park gained huge popularity after taking a lead role in the hit TV series "Reply 1988" (2015) and "Love in the Moonlight" (2016). (Yonhap)