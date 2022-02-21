 Back To Top
National

S. Korea, Armenia mark 30th year since forging diplomatic ties

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 21, 2022 - 11:07       Updated : Feb 21, 2022 - 11:11
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)

The top diplomats of South Korea and Armenia exchanged congratulatory messages on Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan exchanged the letters and welcomed the development of bilateral relations in political, cultural and economic fields over the past three decades, according to the ministry.

They also expressed hope that the two sides will continue to work closely to expand bilateral cooperation, it added.

South Korea has sought to improve ties with Armenia under its New Northern Policy, which aims to promote cooperation with countries north of the peninsula. (Yonhap)

