 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

S. Korean FM to visit France for Indo-Pacific forum

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 21, 2022 - 10:18       Updated : Feb 21, 2022 - 10:18
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, last Monday, from his visit to Hawaii. (Yonhap)
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, last Monday, from his visit to Hawaii. (Yonhap)

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will head to France later Monday to participate in a forum designed to promote cooperation among countries from the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum 2022 will be hosted by France, the current chair of the Council of the European Union. It has invited ministers and other senior representatives from 56 nations for the forum slated for Tuesday (local time) to address challenges in security, economy, health and climate change in the region.

Chung plans to brief other participants on Seoul's efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, and discuss ways to forge closer ties with major partners in the region, the foreign ministry said.

He will have a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Sweden, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and India on the sidelines of the event, it added.

On Tuesday, Chung is also scheduled to meet with Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO, to discuss pending issues, including Japan's controversial bid for the listing of the Sado mine, associated with its wartime forced labor against Koreans, as a 2023 UNESCO world heritage site, according to Seoul officials. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114