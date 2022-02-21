S. Korea to hold annual meetings with Moody's this week

This photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Nov. 2, 2021, shows Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (R) having talks with Marie Diron, managing director of the sovereign risk group at Moody's Investors Service in London. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)

South Korea will hold its annual consultation meetings with global rating agency Moody's Investors Service this week over the country's economic conditions, Seoul's finance ministry said Monday.

The Moody's credit rating team, led by Gene Fang, associate managing director of the agency, will hold a series of meetings with the finance ministry, the central bank and other agencies starting Monday through Feb. 28.

During the meetings, the two sides will discuss the country's recent economic situation and outlook, monetary policy and inter-Korean ties, according to the ministry.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will also hold an online meeting with Anne Van Praagh, managing director of global strategy and research, on Friday to exchange views about South Korea's major economic policy plans, it added.

Moody's has maintained its credit rating on South Korea at "Aa2," the third-highest level on the company's table, since 2015, with a stable rating outlook. (Yonhap)