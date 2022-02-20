 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Minor progressive candidate attacks two front runners for corruption related scandals

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 20, 2022 - 15:48       Updated : Feb 20, 2022 - 17:09

Sim Sang-jung, the minor progressive Justice Party’s presidential candidate, speaks to suppporters at Gangnam Station, southern Seoul, Sunday. (Yonhap)
Sim Sang-jung, the minor progressive Justice Party’s presidential candidate, speaks to suppporters at Gangnam Station, southern Seoul, Sunday. (Yonhap)

Over the weekend, Sim Sang-jung, the minor progressive Justice Party’s presidential candidate, attacked the two front-runners for their corruption-related scandals, stressing she is “the only clean candidate qualified to be president.”

On Sunday, she led her canvassing in Seoul, meeting with the people at Gwanaksan and Gangnam Station.

“What is the most important quality of a president? It is the morality to refrain from using power -- given to use for the people -- for private interests no matter what,” Sim said during her speech at Gangnam Station. “But the allegations against both candidates from the major two parties and their families are growing. They are pointing fingers at each other, refusing to be legally inspected.”

“We cannot find vision, policies in the candidates from the major parties. It is becoming an election which lacks the difference in policies and visions because the candidates are changing (their stances) every day based on populist attitudes,” Sim said.

A day before, Sim attacked Lee Jae-myung from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, claiming he favored a private developer who was not qualified for a project worth trillions of won, referring to the controversial land development project in Daejang-dong, Seongnam, when he was mayor of the city.

“A president has the power to appoint high-ranking officials. What will happen to Korea if the president gives out important positions to close associates who do not deserve the roles?” Sim said while making a speech at Moran Market in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Saturday.

Sim also took a jab at Yoon Suk-yeol from the major opposition People Power Party and the controversies surrounding his family, stressing her own lack of “family risk.” Yoon’s wife Kim Keon-hee has made headlines over recent revelations of scandals from her past.

“Her husband is a prosecutor and Kim is involved in a stock manipulation case,” Sim said. “My husband is a person who does not have a single suspicion related to him whatever. I am the only clean candidate qualified to be the president.”

Sim’s husband, Lee Seung-bae, has no listed profession since Sim became a member of the National Assembly in 2004.

Being a candidate from a minor party with six seats at the National Assembly, Sim has promised to put an end to the two-party system in local politics as part of her presidential election campaign.

“Making the bold decision of voting for a candidate from a minor party, we can open a new era of politics for the people in Korea,” she said.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114