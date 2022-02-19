 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Sports

[BEIJING OLYMPICS] Bobsleigh pilot looking to repeat last-day drama

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 19, 2022 - 10:19       Updated : Feb 19, 2022 - 10:41

Won Yun-jong and Kim Jin-su of South Korea slide down the track during the first heat of the two-man bobsleigh at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday. (Yonhap)
Won Yun-jong and Kim Jin-su of South Korea slide down the track during the first heat of the two-man bobsleigh at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korean bobsleigh pilot Won Yun-jong led his four-man team to an unexpected silver medal on the final day of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

With Beijing 2022 drawing to a conclusion Sunday, Won and his new-look four-man unit will try to repeat that performance from four years ago.

The final two runs of the four-man bobsleigh competition will be the final event for South Korea in the Chinese capital. The race takes place at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, northwestern Beijing.

Won will team up with Kim Dong-hyun, Kim Jin-su and Jung Hyun-woo.

South Korea has so far been shut out of medals in sliding events. Yun Sung-bin, the 2018 Olympic men‘s skeleton champion, finished 12th in his title defense last week. Won and Kim Jin-su ended up in 19th place in the two-man bobsleigh event Tuesday.

Much more had been expected of the two-man team, which appeared to be rounding into form in time for Beijing. Won had posted four consecutive top-10 finishes at the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation World Cups about a month before the start of the Olympics. Those came after a string of subpar results.

Expectations are slightly lower for the four-man team, which had just one top-10 performance out of eight World Cups this season prior to Beijing. Then again, Won and his teammates weren’t expected to do much in PyeongChang, and they went out and snatched silver.

South Korea will have another four-man team in action with Suk Young-jin in charge, joined by Kim Tae-yang, Kim Hyeong-geun and Shin Ye-chan. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114