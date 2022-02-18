[Today’s K-pop] Red Velvet to return in March: report

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Red Velvet will make a comeback in March with a new album, according to local media reports on Friday.



Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news saying the band is preparing for a new album due out next month.



The quintet’s last album was its sixth EP “Queendom” released in August last year, which marked the group’s return after being away for more than 1 1/2 years. The EP topped iTunes top albums chart in 54 regions as well as all major charts at home.



The bandmates announced at the label’s all-star concert last month that it will be back with all of its members.



“I am waiting for the moment when we will be reunited as a whole this year,” said Wendy.



Red Velvet debuted in 2014 and has since released music that spans a wide variety of genres.



Winner to host concert this spring



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Winner will be holding a concert for two days in Seoul, announced label YG Entertainment on Friday.



It has been two years since all of the group’s bandmates performed together at a concert. Kim Jinwoo and Lee Seunghoon have served mandatory military service during the time.



The concert will be held on April 30th and May 1st, and the second day’s live performance will be broadcast online as well.



“We’re missing our Inner Circle so much,” said the band through the management firm. “What we and our fans miss the most is the stage.” There is so much they want to do but the first would be the concert, it added.



Its last album was the band’s third full album “Remember” from April 2020.



Meanwhile, Lee Seunghoon recently recovered from COVID-19.



New girl group Nmixx postpones debut showcase



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



The debut showcase for girl group Nmixx has been moved from Feb. 22 to March 1.



Bae tested positive for COVID-19, according to label JYP Entertainment Friday, and the rest of the seven-member act tested negative. All are self-quarantining.



Its first single “Ad Mare” will still be released on Feb. 22 as planned.



In the meantime, a teaser trailer for the music video of debut song “O.O” was uploaded on Friday. The seven members emerge from thick fog and stand in front of a vessel ready to set sail.



This follows the band’s debut trailer that came out last month which drew over 5 million views on YouTube in two weeks.



Twice’s Jeongyeon reassures fans with selfies



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)