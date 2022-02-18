 Back To Top
Business

Beauty video platform Zamface raises W4.5b

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Feb 18, 2022 - 14:44       Updated : Feb 18, 2022 - 14:44

Zackdang’s beauty video platform, Zamface (Zackdang)
Zackdang, operator of beauty video platform Zamface, said Wednesday it raised 4.5 billion won ($3.76 million) from Hi Investment Partners and Daesung Private Equity in January. With the fresh investment, the company’s cumulative investment has reached 11 billion won.

Zamface saw its number of cumulative subscribers surpass 1.8 million in only 2 1/2 years since its launch in January 2019. Millennial- and Generation Z-females take up the lion’s share, or 94 percent, of its user base, according to the company.

The company attributes the app’s success to AI-based, innovative features, such as Time Jump that allows users to skip to a specific time in the video and Personal Color Matching which recommends customized palettes.

Zackdang plans to capitalize on the new funding to strengthen user marketing, and to improve its features and services to grow into an all-encompassing beauty platform.

“The platform’s focus on videos, which sets it apart from its rivals, befits the needs of millennials and Generation Z. Adding e-commerce functionality will further boost its potential to become Korea’s leading beauty platform,” said Noh Gyeong-wook, a director at Hi Investment Partners.

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)

