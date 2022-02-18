 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Raging omicron feared to hamper private spending recovery: finance ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 18, 2022 - 10:15       Updated : Feb 18, 2022 - 10:16
This photo, taken Jan. 16, 2022, shows a sign put up at a restaurant in the university district of Shinchon in western Seoul that says it will temporary close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken Jan. 16, 2022, shows a sign put up at a restaurant in the university district of Shinchon in western Seoul that says it will temporary close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

South Korea's economy is on a recovery path on the back of robust exports, but the fast spread of the omicron variant is feared to hurt the recovery of private spending, the finance ministry said Friday.

External economic uncertainties also heightened as oil prices have surged and volatility in the financial market has increased amid geopolitical risks between Russia and Ukraine, the ministry said in its monthly economic assessment report, called the Green Book.

"South Korea's exports have extended their robust growth and the number of employed people sharply rose. But the spread of the omicron variant could (negatively) affect domestic demand," the report said.

South Korea's daily virus cases surged to 100,000 for the first time Friday amid concerns that the current wave has yet to reach its peak.

Despite the uptick in virus infections, the government decided to partly relax tough virus curbs to support small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the government decided to extend business hour curfews on restaurants and cafes by one hour to 10 p.m. while maintaining the cap on private gatherings at six. The measures will be effective starting Saturday until March 13.

The ministry said sales at department stores and online shopping rose and consumer sentiment improved in January despite the flare-up in virus cases.

Card spending went up 17.5 percent on-year last month, marking the 12th straight month of gains. Sales at department stores increased 31.5 percent on-year. But domestic sales of autos fell 19.7 percent on-year.

Private spending grew 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter of last year from three months earlier, a turnaround from a 0.2 percent on-quarter fall in the third quarter, according to central bank data.

South Korea faces growing inflationary pressure amid soaring energy costs and the economic recovery.

In January, consumer prices rose 3.6 percent from a year ago, compared with a 3.7 percent on-year gain in December last year.

Consumer inflation grew more than 3 percent for the fourth straight month. The BOK aims to keep annual inflation at 2 percent over the medium term.

Tensions between Russia and the US over Ukraine have driven up already high oil prices. Russia is one of the largest oil producers.

Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, soared to $93.05 per barrel Tuesday, up from $77.12 at the end of last year. South Korea depends mainly on imports for its energy needs. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114