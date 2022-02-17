 Back To Top
Business

Coway Q4 sales up 9.7% to W945b

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Feb 17, 2022 - 15:55       Updated : Feb 17, 2022 - 15:59

Corporate Identity of Coway (Coway)
Corporate Identity of Coway (Coway)
Coway posted 945.9 billion won ($789 million) of sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 with an operating income of 139.2 billion won, the company said Thursday.

The firm also logged 3.66 trillion won in 2021 sales, logging a 13.2 percent growth year-on-year. Operating income was 640.2 billion won and net income 465.5 billion won, each up 5.6 percent and 15 percent.

The company‘s global outposts saw a yearly revenue of 1.21 trillion won last year and 301.6 billion won in the fourth quarter alone. Branches in Malaysia and the United States had the biggest share, each earning 980.2 billion won and 169.6 billion won in revenue.

“By innovating our products, services and design, we achieved great performance as a new Coway,” said Seo Jang-won, CEO of Coway. “We plan to finalize our ongoing innovations in products, services and design this year,“ he said.

by Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)

