Secret to stay at top: OB brings real life story to ads to soothe customers

Cass, the leading domestic beer brand manufactured by Oriental Brewery (OB)

Oriental Brewery (OB), Korea’s largest beer maker, won the grand prize at the 2021 Korea Brand Awards for its marketing strategy that added sentimental elements to soothe customers hit by the pandemic. The award, overseen by the Korean Marketing Association, recognizes companies that put “consumer value” at the forefront of brand management.



The key to OB’s marketing strategy was “clicking with” consumers, stressed the beer manufacturer. While beer advertisements have traditionally emphasized superficial qualities like “freshness,” OB dug deeper by portraying its brand Cass as a healing source for disheartened souls struggling in the grip of the pandemic.





TV ad for Cass, “Time to be real” (above) and “An amazing summer with beer” (OB)

For instance, the TV ad “Time to be real,” which features the renewed Cass, chronicles the struggles of finding a job and juggling that with friendship, a subject that appeals to many of the younger generation.



The brewing giant also spearheaded the SSAC Tour, a campaign to support small businesses wrestling with the pandemic-driven economic downturn. By posting real-life stories of struggling retailers on the Cass official Instagram account, the company promoted these eateries, and in turn, OB itself.



Delivering rich consumer experience is another element that underpinned OB’s successful marketing. As people increasingly seek experience above and beyond the product itself, OB has strived to diversify its touchpoint with consumers.





Frites Artois, a pop-up restaurant run by Stella Artois in Itaewon, Seoul (OB)