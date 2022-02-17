Samsung woos wine lovers with new Bespoke refrigerators, IoT features

Lee Jae-seung, president and head of digital appliances business at Samsung Electronics, poses for a photo against the backdrop of Samsung‘s brand-new side-by-side refrigerator under the Bespoke Infinite lineup unveiled Thursday at Samsung Digital Plaza in southern Seoul. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Thursday a wine cooler will be part of its new home appliance package under its Bespoke brand to target wine lovers in South Korea, coupled with its Internet of Things features for wine pairing recommendation.



Its new premium built-in side-by-side refrigerator, under its brand-new Bespoke Infinite lineup, has a dual-zone vertical wine cooler that can hold up to 101 bottles of wine.



The temperature for each zone can be set at between 4-18 degrees Celsius, enabling users to store both red and white wine bottles. The two different zones are separated vertically by a cool pantry for wine snacks such as ham, nuts, cheese and fruits, and users can have five options for the temperature setting there.



The wine cooler will be one of the four vertical compartments of the side-by-side refrigerator, alongside those dedicated to fridge and freezer, as well as kimchi storage for fermentation, Samsung said. The retail price of Samsung’s wine cooler starts at 5 million won ($4,200).



Combined with Samsung‘s up-to-date SmartThings software, the new product will offer wine fans a richer wine experience with stronger multidevice connectivity powered by artificial intelligence.



The voice control-enabled software, which connects Samsung’s gadget devices with Bespoke home appliances via Wi-Fi, recommends options for wine and its food pairing. It also provides wine inventory management feature with the app‘s camera functionality, simply by taking photos of the wine label.





Lee Jae-seung, president and head of digital appliances business at Samsung Electronics, speaks during a virtual press conference held Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)