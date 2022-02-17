 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

BOK forecast to hike key rate to 2% by yearend

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2022 - 11:25       Updated : Feb 17, 2022 - 11:26
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol. (Yonhap)
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol. (Yonhap)

South Korea's central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest to 2 percent by the end of this year to tackle rising inflation and a brisk economic recovery, a local brokerage house said Thursday.

Hana Financial Investment Co. said its latest forecast is 0.25 percentage point higher than its earlier projection of 1.75 percent for the end of this year.

"The key rate outlook has been raised in light of high inflation at home and abroad, and South Korea's economic growth outpacing its potential," said Lee Mi-sun, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

In mid-January, the central Bank of Korea (BOK) raised the country's policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.25 percent, the third rate increase since August.The rate increase represented a shift in BOK's policy from its earlier position that the country's interest rates should be kept low to help bolster the pandemic-hit economy.

Lee said the BOK is widely expected to freeze its key rate at its February rate-setting meeting a week later but said the central bank could jack up the rate by a quarter percentage point due to those negative factors at home and abroad.

In its latest outlook on the economy to be unveiled next Thursday, the BOK is projected to revise upward its inflation target to 2.8 percent for 2022 from an earlier 2 percent, Lee added.

South Korea is faced with growing inflationary pressure amid soaring oil prices and a weak local currency.

In January, consumer prices rose 3.6 percent from a year ago, expanding more than 3 percent for the fourth straight month. The BOK aims to keep annual inflation at 2 percent over the medium term.

South Korea's economy has been recovering solidly from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. In the July-September period of 2021, it grew 0.3 percent from three months earlier. The BOK has forecast the local economy to expand 3 percent this year, well above its growth potential of around 2 percent. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114