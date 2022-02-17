ICT minister calls for telcos' cooperation on dispute over additional 5G frequencies

Science and ICT Minister Lim Hye-sook on Thursday met with the heads of three major South Korean telecom operators to discuss a dispute over additional 5G network frequency bands and urged cooperation in providing better network service to consumers.

In December, the ministry agreed to open bidding for additional 5G networks in the 3.4- to 3.42-gigahertz spectrum, as requested by LG Uplus, the smallest mobile carrier.

Lim earlier hinted at a possible delay in the auction -- initially planned for this month -- after top mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. and No. 2 player KT Corp. complained about the ICT ministry's decision on the additional bidding.

"We urge your swift cooperation in expanding investment and in providing network service that meets consumer demand," Lim said.

SK Telecom and KT say LG Uplus is at a relative advantage in the auction, as it costs considerably less for the company to utilize the spectrum, which is closest to the frequency used by LG Uplus.

Late last month, SK Telecom filed a request to the ministry for an additional 40 MHz band to be put up for bidding, citing the need for fair competition among the three companies.

In June 2018, the ICT ministry completed an auction for 5G network frequencies used by the country's three mobile carriers.

SK Telecom and KT each won 100 MHz in the 3.5 GHz wavelength, which can provide better service at longer distances, with LG Uplus settling for 80 MHz.

The total bidding price of the 280 MHz at the 2018 auction -- allowed for use for 10 years until November 2028 -- was 3.68 trillion won ($3 billion). (Yonhap)