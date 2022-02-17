[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul launches ‘Luxury Wellness’ package



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents a wellness package that offers moments of genuine relaxation and healing.



The package includes a night’s stay in the Fairmont Deluxe room, and a choice of a 60-minute body message treatment or 70-minute facial at ESPA, a luxury spa located within the hotel. A buffet breakfast for two is provided at Spectrum, and two signature cocktails at M29, both located in the hotel.



The package is available until the end of the year, and price starts at 504,000 won.



Reservations can be made at (02) 3395-6000.





Grand Hyatt Seoul offers healthy breakfast plates



The Grand Hyatt Seoul’s buffet restaurant, the Terrace, is helping guests start the day right with a healthy and delicious selection of meals.



The newly opened Grain Section at the restaurant this spring prepares mixed salads from a choice of barley or black rice. Both are topped with fresh vegetables, avocados and almonds. For guests wanting a richer taste to the salad, Korean soybean paste and sesame oil are available as dressing.



Various egg dishes are made fresh upon request. Breakfast buffets are served from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays, and until 10:30 a.m. on weekends. For inquiries, call (02) 799-8404.





Josun Palace Hotel brings fresh changes to Eatanic Garden



Korean contemporary restaurant Eatanic Garden, located on the 36th floor of Josun Palace Hotel, has reopened to guests Monday, led by Son Jong-won as the new head chef.



Offering various Korean dishes with fresh twists, Son will present creative dishes that pair well with traditional Korean liquors.



For the upcoming spring season, dishes using spring greens will be the main theme.



The nine-course lunch is served at 190,000 won and the 12-course dinner at 320,000 won from Tuesday to Sunday.



For reservations, call (02) 727-7610.





Paradise Hotel Busan launches ‘Cheering Festa’



Paradise Hotel Busan, overlooking the scenic Haeundae Beach, is hosting celebratory events to mark graduation and admissions season.



Until March 15, groups of four or more weekday lunch guests at the hotel’s buffet restaurant, On the Plate, will receive a one-person complimentary meal.



A “Lady’s Day” event for female customers throughout February will provide one free meal for groups of four or more female guests at weekday lunch. On rainy Wednesdays, female diners will be given roses.



Reservations are required to be eligible for the relevant promotions. For reservations, call (051) 742-2121.



