 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Life&Style

[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Feb 18, 2022 - 09:00       Updated : Feb 18, 2022 - 09:00
Fairmont Ambassador Seoul launches ‘Luxury Wellness’ package

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents a wellness package that offers moments of genuine relaxation and healing.

The package includes a night’s stay in the Fairmont Deluxe room, and a choice of a 60-minute body message treatment or 70-minute facial at ESPA, a luxury spa located within the hotel. A buffet breakfast for two is provided at Spectrum, and two signature cocktails at M29, both located in the hotel.

The package is available until the end of the year, and price starts at 504,000 won.

Reservations can be made at (02) 3395-6000.

Grand Hyatt Seoul offers healthy breakfast plates

The Grand Hyatt Seoul’s buffet restaurant, the Terrace, is helping guests start the day right with a healthy and delicious selection of meals.

The newly opened Grain Section at the restaurant this spring prepares mixed salads from a choice of barley or black rice. Both are topped with fresh vegetables, avocados and almonds. For guests wanting a richer taste to the salad, Korean soybean paste and sesame oil are available as dressing.

Various egg dishes are made fresh upon request. Breakfast buffets are served from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays, and until 10:30 a.m. on weekends. For inquiries, call (02) 799-8404. 

Josun Palace Hotel brings fresh changes to Eatanic Garden

Korean contemporary restaurant Eatanic Garden, located on the 36th floor of Josun Palace Hotel, has reopened to guests Monday, led by Son Jong-won as the new head chef.

Offering various Korean dishes with fresh twists, Son will present creative dishes that pair well with traditional Korean liquors.

For the upcoming spring season, dishes using spring greens will be the main theme.

The nine-course lunch is served at 190,000 won and the 12-course dinner at 320,000 won from Tuesday to Sunday.

For reservations, call (02) 727-7610. 

Paradise Hotel Busan launches ‘Cheering Festa’

Paradise Hotel Busan, overlooking the scenic Haeundae Beach, is hosting celebratory events to mark graduation and admissions season.

Until March 15, groups of four or more weekday lunch guests at the hotel’s buffet restaurant, On the Plate, will receive a one-person complimentary meal.

A “Lady’s Day” event for female customers throughout February will provide one free meal for groups of four or more female guests at weekday lunch. On rainy Wednesdays, female diners will be given roses.

Reservations are required to be eligible for the relevant promotions. For reservations, call (051) 742-2121. 

Westin Josun Seoul showcases ‘Spring in Sense’ package

Westin Josun Seoul is launching a scent-related package in collaboration with incense stick brand, Or-fiume.

All package guests will be given a limited edition package of the “Spring-in-Sense” gift box provided by Or-fiume.

The specially gift-wrapped package by the hotel reveals Westin Josun Seoul’s landscape in the spring season.

The gift box consists of four scents -- Korea’s traditional natural scents, eucalyptus, basil and musk.

Reservations for the package are available until May 31, and prices start at 220,000 won.

For inquiries, call (02) 727-7400.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114