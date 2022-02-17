[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea





The Hueree Plum Blossom Festival is scheduled to kick off Feb. 18 and run through March 20 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.



The park, near Hallasan, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the breeze of early Spring.



The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its plum blossoms with photo zones. For children, there is horse riding and a small parade of Jeju black pigs as well.



The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age and programs.



Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com/index.php or www.visitjeju.net/en



Paju Chorigol Festival



The Paju Chorigol Festival is running through Feb. 20 at Paju sledding rink in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.



The festival offers many winter activities, including sledding, ice sledding, snowmobile rafting and photo zone with snow sculptures.



The sledding rink is also filled with street food trucks and a trail decorated with lights to create a fun winter atmosphere.



The admission is 9,000 won and 7,000 won for the adults and the children, respectively. Snowmobile rafting costs 5,000 won per ride.





E-World Miracle Winter Night



E-World Miracle Winter Night is running through Feb. 28 at E-World in Daegu.



The festival features a garden of 10,000 light-emitting diode roses, a 15-meter-tall Christmas tree and 100 photo zones ready for Instagram.



While all activities will still be masked and socially distanced, visitors can still enjoy rides and attractions in the E-World theme park.



Ticket prices vary by age.



Updates can be found at



Lighting Festival at Garden of Morning Calm



The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm will run through March 14 at the main garden of the Garden of the Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.



The event is the first lighting festival in Korea to combine natural surroundings with dazzling lights.



Environmentally friendly light-emitting diodes shine throughout the garden to entertain visitors with colorful lights and showcase the amazing landscape.



The garden lights up after sunset and operates until 9 p.m.



While the festival is open to visitors of all ages, admission fees vary by age.



Updated information can be found at



