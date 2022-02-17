 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher after Fed minutes released

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2022 - 09:34       Updated : Feb 17, 2022 - 09:35
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday, as the US Federal Reserve's January minutes largely remained within the market expectations.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 14.44 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,744.12 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

According to the Fed's minute, the officials reiterated their stance that they would soon start raising the key interest rates to rein in price pressure. The January document did not include the impacts from the Ukraine risk.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics traded flat, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.77 percent.

Bio giant Samsung Biologics added 0.66 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 1.1 percent. Chemical behemoth LG Chem shed 1.23 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,197.55 won against the US dollar, up 0.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

