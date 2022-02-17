4 companies to recall over 38,000 vehicles over faulty parts

Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Tesla Korea and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 38,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

These are the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.

The four companies, including Bumhan Mobility and Kiheung Motors, are recalling a combined 38,246 units of four different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems include software problems of the frost removing system in Tesla's Model 3, a faulty passenger sensing system of the front passenger seat in Audi's A3 40 TFSI sedan, the non-standard lighting system in the E-SKY bus imported by Bumhan Mobility, and software problems of the instrumental panel in Harley-Davidson Pan America model imported by Kiheung, it said.

Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge beginning Friday, the ministry said. (Yonhap)