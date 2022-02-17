 Back To Top
National

Former US ambassador to S. Korea Lippert joins Samsung Electronics America

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2022 - 09:16       Updated : Feb 17, 2022 - 09:19

Former US Ambassador to Seoul Mark Lippert speaks at a defense-related forum in Washington on Nov. 9, 2017. (Yonhap)
WASHINGTON -- Former US Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert will begin working for Samsung Electronics America next month, the company said Wednesday.

Lippert will head the company's Washington office as executive vice president and head of North America public affairs, starting from March 1.

"Mark brings decades of public policy experience to Samsung Electronics America, as well as a deep understanding of how geopolitics impacts business in the US," K.S. Choi, president and chief executive officer of Samsung Electronics America, was quoted as saying.

"He is a proven leader and an effective diplomat, and we are thrilled that he will be bringing his profound expertise and enthusiasm to Samsung in Washington, D.C.," added Choi, according to the company.

Lippert, 48, served as US ambassador to South Korea between 2014 and 2017.

He has also held leadership positions at the Department of Defense, including chief of staff to former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, the company said in a press release.

Lippert joins Samsung from Google, where he led public policy for YouTube in the Asia-Pacific region, it added. (Yonhap)

 

