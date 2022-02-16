[Graphic News] Smuggled drugs hit record high in 2021 amid pandemic

Drug smuggling caught by South Korea‘s customs agency hit a record high last year as trafficking via non-contact delivery means shot up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed.
The Korea Customs Service said it confiscated a total of 1,272 kilograms of drugs in 2021, up 757 percent from the previous year.
Drug smuggling via international mail and cargo sharply increased as drug delivery by international travelers declined due to the pandemic, according to the customs agency.
The confiscated amount of drug smuggling via cargo and mail jumped 1,288 percent on-year to 1,258 kg last year, while the agency confiscated 12 kg of drugs that were smuggled by travelers, down 77 percent from a year ago.
By type, the amount of methamphetamine confiscated soared 849 percent on-year to 577 kg last year. In July, the customs agency seized 402.8 kg of methamphetamine in maritime cargo leaving from Mexico. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)