Korean auto journalists name Genesis G90 car of the year

Genesis’ G90 (Hyundai Motor)

Korean journalists covering the auto industry on Tuesday chose Genesis G90 as the car of the year, saying the vehicle pioneers a new direction for luxury sedans.



The fully revamped G90 launched in January scored 84.07 out of 100 for its sophisticated designs as well as its advanced driver-assistance technologies that add value to the driving experience, according to the Korea Automobile Journalists Association.



The G90 was among 21 vehicles competing for the annual event that assessed 10 features including design, price, driving experience, speed performance, safety and maintenance.





Mercedes-Benz’s New EQS (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

Mercedes-Benz’s electric vehicle, the New EQS, also won this year’s imported car category in recognition of innovative technology features such as the MBUX infotainment system equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, and modular architecture.





Genesis’ GV60 (Hyundai Motor)