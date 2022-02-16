 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 16, 2022 - 16:56       Updated : Feb 16, 2022 - 17:26
A promotional poster for BTS concerts to be held in Seoul next month, provided by Big Hit Music. (Big Hit Music)
A promotional poster for BTS concerts to be held in Seoul next month, provided by Big Hit Music. (Big Hit Music)
K-pop supergroup BTS will hold its first live concerts in Seoul in about 2 1/2 years next month, the group‘s management agency said Wednesday.

Three concerts, titled “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul,” will be held on March 10 and March 12-13 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul, Big Hit Music said in a statement on Weverse.

These will be the seven-member band’s first in-person concerts in Seoul since the band’s world tour performance in October 2019.

The first and last shows will be streamed live online, while the second show will be available for “live viewing” at movie theaters around the world, according to the agency. (Yonhap)
