 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Corporate donations exceed W40b for Korean athletes at Beijing Olympics: FKI

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Feb 16, 2022 - 14:58       Updated : Feb 16, 2022 - 15:14
Team Korea's Beijing Olympics uniform
Team Korea's Beijing Olympics uniform
Corporate donations made for Korean athletes competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics have exceeded 40 billion won ($33.4 million) over the past four years, according to industry data collected by the Federation of Korean Industries Wednesday.

A total of 91 companies have donated cash and goods worth 41.75 billion won between 2018 and 2021 to support Korean national athletes preparing for this year’s Olympics, the data found.

Donations were made mostly through related sports associations, with the Korea Ski Association receiving the largest amount of 12.64 billion won from 22 companies, including Lotte Group and Shinhan Financial Group.

The Korea Ice Hockey Association was given 9.63 billion won from 12 companies, including KB Financial Group and LG Group, while the Korea Skating Union received 6.43 billion won from five companies, including SK Telecom and KB Financial Group.

The Korean Sports and Olympic Committee, which manages the overall activities of Team Korea, also received donations worth 3 billion won from 10 companies, including Naver and Lotte Home Shopping.

Some companies made donations closely linked to their own markets. 

The North Face Korea, the outdoor brand owned by Youngone Outdoor, supplied environment-friendly uniforms for athletes using recycled materials. Meanwhile, Naver, using its Zepeto metaverse platform, built a virtual athletes’ village for the Korean team to help reduce the risks of running physical facilities amid the protracted coronavirus pandemic.

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114