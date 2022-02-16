 Back To Top
Posco’s business principle introduced at Stanford MBA course

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 16, 2022 - 15:05       Updated : Feb 16, 2022 - 15:05
William Barnett delivers a keynote speech at Posco’s symposium on corporate citizenship held in Pohang in July last year.(Posco)
Posco Group’s business principle “Corporate Citizenship” has been introduced as a case study example for a course in Stanford University’s MBA program, according to the Korean steelmaker on Wednesday. 

Four years ago, Posco Group declared its management philosophy “Corporate Citizenship: Building a Better Future Together” as a guiding business principle, vowing to strengthen its commitments to environment, social, and governance issues.

Such a concept, and the group’s ESG activities so far, have been registered as part of a Stanford University MBA course case study in November last year. They have been included in the university’s strategy and organization class since January this year, according to Posco.

Over the next five years, some 600 students enrolled in Stanford’s MBA program will learn about Posco’s business principle. This can also be taught at other institutions such as Harvard University, as well as corporations or organizations that have joint partnerships with Stanford in sharing case studies. 

The course will be taught by William Barnett, a professor of business leadership, strategy and organizations at Stanford University. Barnett delivered a keynote speech at Posco’s symposium on corporate citizenship held in Pohang in July last year. He said Posco is playing a leading role in setting values and standards that conglomerates should pursue, by setting its own management principles on corporate citizenship.

Posco Group said that Professor Barnett’s course will help students better understand how a corporation identifies itself as a community member, and fulfills its responsibility in pursuit of building a better society.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
