 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Celltrion 2021 net soars 20% on robust overseas sales

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 16, 2022 - 14:11       Updated : Feb 16, 2022 - 14:12
Celltrion’s headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Celltrion’s headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Celltrion Inc., a major South Korean biopharmaceutical firm, said Wednesday that its net profit jumped 20.1 percent on-year last year on the back of robust sales of its biosimilar products in overseas markets.

Net profit came to 623.7 billion won ($521.1 million) last year on a consolidated basis, compared with a profit of 519.2 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Celltrion said its operating profit reached a record high of 753.9 billion won last year, up 5.9 percent on-year. Annual revenue rose 2.3 percent on-year to a record high of 1.89 trillion won.

The company said its biosimilar lineup has maintained a stable presence in overseas markets, noticeably in the United States, citing industry data.

Celltrion said the market share of its Remsima -- a biosimilar copy of Janssen Biotech Inc.'s Remicade -- in the U.S. came to 22.6 percent in the fourth quarter, up 10.8 percentage points from a year earlier.

A correspondent figure for Truxima --a biosimilar drug based on Rituxan, originally developed by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding Ltd. -- came to 25.4 percent during the cited quarter, up 5.6 percentage points on-year.

Sales of its Rekirona, a monoclonal antibody with activity against COVID-19, and COVID-19 self-test kits also contributed to last year's stellar performance, Celltrion said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114