'All of Us Are Dead' tops Netflix weekly viewership chart for 3rd week

A teaser image of "All of Us Are Dead" by Netflix. (Netflix)

The coming-of-age zombie apocalypse drama "All of Us Are Dead" topped Netflix's weekly viewership chart for the third consecutive week, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.

The 12-part Korean-language series marked 113.2 million hours of viewing for the week of Feb. 7-13 to lead Netflix's official top 10 list for non-English TV programs, according to Netflix.

It has stayed at the No. 1 position since its first entry two weeks ago with 124.8 million hours of viewing just three days after its premier on Jan. 28.

The series made the top 10 of the non-English TV category in 94 countries over the one-week period and ranked No. 1 in 35 countries, including the United States, Britain and South Korea.

The Colombian romance "Cafe con aroma de mujer," also known as "The Scent of Passion," came in second with 51.8 million hours and the Mexican thriller "Dark Desire" placed third with 43.8 million hours.

The Korean romance series "Our Beloved Summer" ranked ninth in the non-English TV show category with 11.9 million hours, remaining on the top 10 chart for eight weeks in a row.

Netflix said "All of Us Are Dead" became the third most-watched non-English TV programs within first four weeks, with a cumulative 474.2 million hours of streaming, following "Squid Game" with 1.65 billion hours and "Money Heist: Part 4" with 619 million hours.

Based on a popular webtoon, "All of Us Are Dead" is set at a high school plunged into chaos due to a mysterious zombie virus. A group of students stages all-out battles against the zombies, formerly their friends and teachers, while no police and other adults come to rescue them.

On the non-English film side, the Korean romantic comedy "Love and Leashes," released last Friday, placed fifth with a viewership of 6.7 million hours over the three-day period. It is the first Korean-language original film produced and presented by Netflix. (Yonhap)