[Today’s K-pop] Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to hold solo concert

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Moonbyul of Mamamoo will perform two solo concerts in Seoul from March 5, according to agency RBW Entertainment Tuesday.



Under the title “Director’s Cut: 6quence,” she will perform a series of songs including the tracks from her recent solo third EP “6quence.” The EP was her first solo album in two years and topped the iTunes albums charts in 20 regions. It sold over 70,000 copies in the first week.



The concert will be similar to a movie that catches different sides of the singer in separate sequences, said the company.



It has been almost two years since she held a solo concert and the second day live show will be broadcast online as well.



She debuted as the main rapper of the female quartet in 2014 and her first solo release was the single “Selfish” in 2018.



Han Seungyoon debuts boosted by audition show fame



(Credit: Flex M)



Singer Han Seungyoon held an online showcase Tuesday to bring out his first solo EP “Lovender.”



“It feels as if I’m debuting again,” he confessed, adding that he wants to be known as an artist that is not limited to a certain genre.



His music career started in 2012 as a vocalist with band Lunafly but his star rose when he participated in the audition show “Sing Again” last year.



He has been honing his singing and songwriting skills afterwards.



“Since this was my first solo album, I was under a lot of stress and had quite a hard time thinking that it should be perfect,” he said.



He had to remind himself that music was part of his life and he should let go some of his ambitions. He focused on appreciating the opportunity to make it and relishing the fact that he could share good music. The result is a six-track EP full of diversity.



“I set my goal of putting out a full album by the end of this year,” he added.



SF9’s Youngbin to enlist in March



(Credit: FNC Entertainment)



Youngbin of SF9 will start his mandatory military service on March 29, his agency FNC Entertainment said.



There will not be any kind of event on the day out of precaution against COVID-19 and also as an effort to keep the site as organized as possible, said the firm, adding that fans are now allowed to visit.



He will join the infantry after basic training, and is the second member of the band to enlist after Inseong. Inseong will be serving as a military band member from March 21.



Youngbin debuted in 2016 as the leader of the nine-member group and appeared in several web dramas as well. The band held a standalone concert last month, for the first time in almost 2 1/2 years.



Weeekly to drop 1st single next month



(Credit: IST Entertainment)