National

Military reports 411 more COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 15, 2022 - 15:43       Updated : Feb 15, 2022 - 15:43

A soldier receives a booster COVID-19 shot. (Yonhap)
South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 411 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its personnel here to 9,355.

The new cases included 253 from the Army, 54 from the Air Force, 50 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, and 32 from the Navy.

There were also 18 cases from the Marine Corps and four from the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 3,647 military personnel are under treatment.

The US Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 162 more people in its affiliated community have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

The cases counted from Feb. 8 to Monday included 48 imported cases, it added, without elaborating further.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 6,118. (Yonhap)

