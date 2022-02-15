COVID-19 deaths spike as S. Korea continues to report record case numbers

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in South Korea spiked in figures reported Tuesday, as cases continued to reach record levels.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the country reported 57,177 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours leading up to midnight Monday, raising the total number of cases Korea has had to 1,462,421.
The daily figure has been over 50,000 for six straight days amid the recent omicron wave, according to government data.
The government said it still thinks the number of daily COVID-19 infections could reach between 130,000 and 170,000 if the recent omicron wave continues to sweep the country.
Health authorities said the government will prioritize minimizing potential surges in the number of COVID-19 related deaths and critically ill patients.
During the 24 hours of Monday, the country reported 61 COVID-19 deaths, up almost threefold from the previous day’s 21 deaths. It was the highest death tally since the country reported 74 COVID-19 related deaths on Jan. 19.
The death tally also came to 7,163, while the fatality rate stood at 0.49 percent, according to the KDCA.
The number of critically ill patients reached 314, up eight from a day earlier. This daily figure stayed above 300 for the second straight day, according to the KDCA.
The country reported 306 critically ill patients Monday. It was the first in 17 days that Korea had more than 300 critically ill patients.
South Korea’s health authorities currently see the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients to increase down the road, starting this week.
The government, however, noted that the country still has sufficient capacity in its health care system, which can handle a total of 1,500 critically ill patients.
As the country reports increases in the number of COVID-19 deaths and critically ill patients, it became uncertain whether the government can ease the social distancing rules.
Previously, the government hinted that it could ease the current social distancing curbs this week if the number of COVID-19 deaths and critically ill patients stay at relatively low levels.
The current social distancing curbs, which include a 9 p.m. dining curfew and limit private gatherings to six people, were previously extended through Feb. 20.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)