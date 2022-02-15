Hanwha Systems partners with Israel Aerospace for naval platform marketing

Hanwha Systems, a global defense electronics and smart ICT solutions provider, said Tuesday it has joined hands with Israel Aerospace Industries to globally promote combat solutions and technology for naval platforms.
Under an agreement for mutual marketing, the two firms will collaborate on expanding their presence in Asia where Hanwha Systems has built its sales network for years.
IAI, with more than 50 years of experience cooperating with the world’s navies, is a customer-tailored naval solution provider of offensive and defensive products like naval radars and other weapons and sensors.
Hanwha Systems said its naval combat system and IAI’s naval armament and sensory technology will be the main area for collaboration. A separate steering committee to direct and monitor the progress of the collaboration will be set up, according to the company.
“Hanwha Systems has been providing combat systems solutions not only for the Korean Navy, but also for global customers, the most representative of which is the Philippines Navy,” said Hanwha Systems CEO Eoh Sung-chul. “I believe that this partnership which we have recently concluded with IAI will contribute to strengthening the naval combat capabilities of our customers in Southeast Asian countries.”
Calling the agreement a milestone that represents deep cooperation with its Korean partners in the defense industry, IAI CEO Boaz Levy also said Hanwha Systems' experience and expertise will allow even greater solution to customers across Asia.
