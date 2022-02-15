Volvo launches all-electric C40 Recharge SUV in S. Korea

This photo taken on Tuesday, and provided by Volvo Car Korea shows the all-electric C40 Recharge SUV model displayed at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in eastern Seoul. (Volvo Car Korea )

Volvo Car Korea Co. on Tuesday launched the Volvo brand's first pure electric model, the C40 Recharge SUV, as part of the Swedish carmaker's electrification push.



The C40 Recharge is one of seven all-electric models to be released by Volvo Cars by 2030. The Swedish carmaker aims to become fully electric by 2030.



The coupe-styled electric SUV is equipped with a 78kWh battery and a front and rear dual-motor system, which allows it to go from zero to 100 kilometers in 4.9 seconds. It can travel up to 356 kilometers on a single charge, the company said in a statement.



On Tuesday, Volvo also added the electrified XC40 SUV to the Korean lineup to boost sales amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic.



The C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge models are priced at 64 million won ($53,000) and 63 million won, respectively.



Volvo Car Korea aims to sell a total of 16,000 vehicles this year in the country, up from 15,053 units sold last year, helped by new models and its own charging infrastructure, Lee Yoon-mo, president and CEO of the company, said in a press conference.



The company has built 85 EV chargers at its 31 after-sales services centers. It plans to increase the number to at least 2,000 in coming years, he said.



In July 2020, parent firm Volvo Cars announced it will phase out diesel-powered vehicles in response to tougher regulations on diesel cars around the globe.



Last year, the Swedish carmaker stopped selling gasoline and diesel powered vehicles. Only gasoline hybrid and plug-in hybrid models have been available in Volvo dealerships.



Volvo Car Korea's lineup is now composed of the S60 and S90 sedans, the V60 cross country and V90 CC models, the XC40, XC60 and XC90 SUVs, and the all-electric C40 and XC40 Recharge SUVs. (Yonhap)