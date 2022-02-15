Posco Chemical offers EV experience program for children

A Posco Chemical official assembles a miniature electric vehicle with a student at a culture center in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. (Posco Chemical)
Posco Chemical said Tuesday it ran an experience program where children can make miniature electric vehicles and charging stations and learn about their eco-friendliness.
According to the refractory and secondary battery materials arm of South Korean steel giant Posco, it opened “Green Dream Class” at four children’s culture centers from Jan. 24 to Feb. 11 where Posco Chemical staff and executives participated as instructors and assembled miniature EVs and charging stations together with youngsters.
After its launch in 2013, the corporate social responsibility program saw more than 1,200 participants and raised their awareness about the environment.
“Posco Chemical will continue diverse programs that help children understand the importance of energy and the environment,” a company official said.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)