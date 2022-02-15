Seoul stocks open nearly flat amid Ukraine risk

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Tuesday, as investors took to the sidelines amid heightening US-Russia tensions over Moscow's potential invasion of Ukraine.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) edged up 0.79 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,705.27 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed unchanged and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.49 percent.



In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.27 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 2.64 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver increased 0.93 percent, and LG Chem advanced 3.55 percent. Steelmaker Posco lost 0.7 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,198.15 won against the US dollar, down 7.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)