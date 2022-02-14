[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids to return with EP next month

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids will make a comeback with an EP on March 18, announced label JYP Entertainment Monday.



It follows the teaser video that surprised fans at a fan meet event the band held in southern Seoul on Sunday.



In the trailer, Felix walked into a mysterious spot and looked around terrified. Then the rest of the bandmates appeared, further raising the tension until a word sign changed into “oddinary,” title of the EP, from “ordinary.”



“You are the special being that complete the meaning of our dancing and singing on stage,” the bandmates told fans at the event that was also broadcast live.



The eight-piece act debuted in 2018 and its second studio album “Noeasy” from August last year sold over 1.3 million copies. Main track “Thunderous” topped iTunes songs charts in 52 regions.



Seventeen’s Japanese single reclaims No. 1 spot



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen returned to the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s daily single chart with its special single in Japanese “Ainochikara.”



According to the tally that was announced Saturday, the single reclaimed the spot after topping the chart for six days in a row when it was released in December 2021. The single also landed atop weekly and weekly combined single rankings at the time. It earned platinum certification from Recording Industry Association of Japan last month for recording more than 250,000 shipment.



The 13-member band was the only artist to have two albums -- ninth EP “Attacca” and eighth EP “Your Choice” – in the top 10 in Oricon’s annual ranking for 2021.



Meanwhile, its “Very Nice,” the focus track from 2016 repackage album “Love & Letter,” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube earlier this month. It is the band’s third music video to reach that milestone.



Super Junior to return with special single



(Credit: Label SJ)

Super Junior will put out a special single soon, according to agency Label SJ on Monday.



Its last album was the band’s tenth full album “The Renaissance” that came out in March last year. The LP marked its 15th anniversary of debut and topped iTunes top albums chart in 23 regions upon release.



The management company shared the news with a picture that showed the bandmates posing for the camera but did not provide any specifics including the release date.



“The members have been busy with individual activities recently and this special single, containing Super Junior’s original musical perspective, will be a delightful present to fans both at home and abroad,” said the firm.



Super Junior debuted in 2005 with 13 members and has been reshuffled into a nonet.



EXO’s Suho writes to fans after completing military duty



(Credit: SM Entertainment)