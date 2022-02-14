Two years into pandemic, international programs continue despite obstacles for students

Travelers walk with suitcases at Incheon Airport on Feb. 9. (Yonhap)

For nearly two years, international programs at universities and schools had to adapt to change as mandatory quarantine and remote learning were brought in. But recent data shows there has been little change in demand despite the COVID measures.



A total of 152,281 students came to South Korea to study last year, according to data from the Korean Educational Development Institute.



The figure is slightly down from 2020 when it stood at 153,69, and has fallen for two years in a row since 2019 when the country received 160,165 international students -- the highest since 2005.



While demand for language courses nearly halved compared to two years ago, more pursued a degree here than ever last year, including a bachelor’s degree, a Master’s degree and a Ph.D.



A representative at Sogang University in Seoul said things have pretty much recovered to pre-pandemic levels.



“Demand dropped after the pandemic began but it began to rebound around this winter and is expected to continue to grow this spring,” the official told The Korea Herald.



Another official at Yonsei University said: “As things went online, the numbers did not drop much. For the last year, it was switched to remote learning. For the upcoming semester, we will have face-to-face as well as hybrid classes.”



Though remote learning helped universities go ahead with classes, it has also faced backlash from students who do not feel they are getting their money’s worth, prompting a series of student protests calling on universities to return part of the tuition fees they paid.



Curfews on business hours also mean that the international student experience would be limited outside the campus.



Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae visited Sogang University on Monday to monitor the remote learning facilities, dormitories for international students and quarantine facilities for omicron patients



On Friday, the minister urged universities to take “thorough preventative measures” ahead of the beginning of the new semester in March as the omicron variant continues to spread fast in the country.





Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae during her visit to Sogang University on Monday. (The Ministryof Education)