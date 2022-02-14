Military reports 308 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea's military on Monday reported 308 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 8,945.

The new cases included 178 from the Army, 80 from the Air Force, 17 from the Navy, 13 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 12 from the Marine Corps.

There were also five cases from the ministry, two from the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 3,566 military personnel are under treatment. (Yonhap)