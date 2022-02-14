 Back To Top
Entertainment

ITZY's Yeji tests positive for coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 14, 2022 - 14:41       Updated : Feb 14, 2022 - 14:42
This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows K-pop girl group ITZY. (JYP Entertainment)
Yeji, a member of K-pop girl group ITZY, tested positive for the coronavirus Monday after Lia, the group's management agency said, as the virus continued to spread fast across the country, fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

"Yeji took a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) examination yesterday and received a positive result today," JYP Entertainment said on the group's official website for fans.

All members of the five-piece group took the first PCR test on Saturday to find out if any of them had the coronavirus, and only Lia was confirmed to be positive. Ryujin and Chaeryeong tested negative while Yeji and Yuna were examined again after receiving uncertain test results.

Yeji is fully vaccinated and is now treating herself at home without showing any symptoms, except mild fever, according to the agency.

Yuna, who took the second test together with Yeji, received a negative result.

Yeji was the latest in a spate of infections among K-pop artists.

About 20 K-pop acts, including Epik High's Tablo, Enhypen's Sunoo and Seventeen's Wonwoo, have been confirmed to be infected in the past one week. Also among them are 2AM's Jo Kwon, Jeong Jin-woon and Lim Seul-ong; and CNBLUE's Jung Yong-hwa.

On Monday, South Korea reported 54,619 new COVID-19 infections, with the number hovering above 50,000 for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)

 

