Ex-president Park’s would-be residence in Daegu attracts visitors

People walk in front of the property that a close aide of former President Park Geun-hye reportedly signed a contract to purchase in Dalseong County, Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)

An empty residential property in Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province is drawing throngs of visitors in recent days following reports that it would soon be the home of the impeached President Park Geun-hye, who is currently in hospital.



Park’s close aide and lawyer Yoo Young-ha reportedly signed a contract to purchase the property in Ssanggye-ri, Dalseong County, for around 2.5 billion won ($2.08 million).



It consists of a main building with two stories and one basement level as well as three annexed buildings. The residence is guarded by home security cameras and a 10 meter-tall fence.





