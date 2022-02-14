 Back To Top
National

Ex-president Park’s would-be residence in Daegu attracts visitors

By Park Han-na
Published : Feb 14, 2022 - 13:37       Updated : Feb 14, 2022 - 13:48
People walk in front of the property that a close aide of former President Park Geun-hye reportedly signed a contract to purchase in Dalseong County, Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)
People walk in front of the property that a close aide of former President Park Geun-hye reportedly signed a contract to purchase in Dalseong County, Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)
An empty residential property in Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province is drawing throngs of visitors in recent days following reports that it would soon be the home of the impeached President Park Geun-hye, who is currently in hospital.

Park’s close aide and lawyer Yoo Young-ha reportedly signed a contract to purchase the property in Ssanggye-ri, Dalseong County, for around 2.5 billion won ($2.08 million).

It consists of a main building with two stories and one basement level as well as three annexed buildings. The residence is guarded by home security cameras and a 10 meter-tall fence. 

The property that a close aide of former President Park Geun-hye reportedly signed a contract to purchase in Dalseong County, Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)
The property that a close aide of former President Park Geun-hye reportedly signed a contract to purchase in Dalseong County, Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)
About 1,000 people visited the site on Saturday alone, according to a resident in the town.

Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be ousted from office, Park served nearly five years in prison for bribery and abuse of power. She was granted special amnesty on Dec. 31 and has been receiving treatment at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul for a herniated disc and other health conditions.

Her former home in Seoul’s Seocho district has been confiscated, along with her financial assets.

Daegu is the birthplace and political stronghold of Park, where she won four consecutive parliamentary terms between 1998 and 2012.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
