Sports

[BEIJING OLYMPICS] Women's figure skating to begin with short program

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 14, 2022 - 09:23       Updated : Feb 14, 2022 - 09:24
South Korean figure skater You Young trains at a practice rink near Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Sunday, in preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)
South Korean figure skater You Young trains at a practice rink near Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Sunday, in preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)

BEIJING -- The women's singles figure skating of Beijing 2022 will begin Tuesday at Capital Indoor Stadium, where You Young and Kim Ye-lim will represent South Korea.

Both are competing in their first Olympics. Kim won bronze at her last event before Beijing, the International Skating Union Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Estonia in late January. You finished sixth at the same competition.

Based on all skaters' season-best scores, You is seventh in the field in Beijing with 216.97 points.

She will have to land her triple axel -- the most difficult triple jump, which requires a three-and-a-half rotation on a forward takeoff -- if she is to have any shot at winning a medal over more technically-advanced Russian skaters.

Also on Tuesday, the final two runs of the two-man bobsleigh event will take place at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, northwestern Beijing. (Yonhap)

