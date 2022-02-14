 Back To Top
Business

Celltrion's Remsima logs record high sales in US in 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 14, 2022 - 09:17       Updated : Feb 14, 2022 - 09:21
Celltrion’s headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Celltrion's headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Sales of the biosimilar Remsima by Celltrion Inc. reached an all-time high last year in the United States, the company said Monday.

Sales of the biosimilar drug to treat autoimmune diseases jumped 13 percent on-year to $385 million in 2021, Celltrion Healthcare said, citing industry data.

Remsima references Janssen Biotech Inc.'s Remicade and is effective in treating various diseases, from rheumatoid arthritis to Crohn's disease.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. is responsible for sales of the biosimilar drug under the name Inflectra in the US market.

Remsima's market shares in the US came to 22.3 percent, trailing Remicade with 67.2 percent during the fourth quarter of last year, according to Celltrion Healthcare.

Sales of Remicade nearly halved over the last five years, plummeting from $4.5 billion in 2017 to $2 billion in 2021 following the launch of Remsima in the fourth quarter of 2016. (Yonhap)

 

