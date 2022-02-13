 Back To Top
Sports

[BEIJING OLYMPICS] Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 13, 2022 - 21:18       Updated : Feb 13, 2022 - 21:18
Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea crashes into the wall at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing during his men's 500m short track speed skating semifinal heat at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday. (Yonhap)
BEIJING -- Short track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon was disqualified in the semifinals of the men's 500m race at Beijing 2022 on Sunday, coming up short in his bid for a second medal in China.

In the semifinal heat at Capital Indoor Stadium, Hwang was penalized following a late collision with another skater.

On the final corer of the 4 1/2-lap, Hwang was trying to move up from fourth place and cut inside on Steven Dubois of Canada but instead bumped into him before skidding into the padded wall.

The referee moved Dubois to the final, while Hwang was sent packing for making an "illegal late pass causing contact."

Hwang won the 1,500m gold medal Wednesday and was trying to become the first South Korean champion of the men's 500m since Chae Ji-hoon in 1994.

No South Korean man has won a medal in this event at back-to-back Olympics.

Hwang will have one last chance to add a medal in the men's 5,000m relay final this Wednesday.

The last South Korean male short tracker to win at least two gold medals at a single Winter Olympics was Lee Jung-su at Vancouver 2010. (Yonhap)
