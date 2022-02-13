S. Korea, US, Japan commit to aligning approaches on N. Korea, advancing security coordination

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (L), U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C) and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi pose for a photo during their trilateral foreign ministerial talks in Honolulu on Feb. 12, 2022, in this photo provided by the South Korean foreign ministry. (Yonhap)

The top diplomats of South Korea, the US, and Japan committed to aligning their diplomatic approaches to North Korea and enhancing trilateral security coordination in maintaining regional peace and stability.



South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Saturday in Honolulu, Hawaii, that was followed by a joint statement.



“They committed to close trilateral cooperation to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula,” the English-language joint statement read.



The three ministers called on North Korea to “cease its unlawful activities and instead engage in dialogue, while condemning North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches and expressing “deep concern about the destabilizing nature of these actions.”



The high-level meeting came after Pyongyang fired off nine ballistic missiles, which are in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and two land-attack cruise missiles (LACM) in seven discrete launches in January alone.



Blinken underscored that the importance of Saturday’s joint statement is that it shows the aligned and united approach of Seoul, Washington, and Tokyo to North Korea.



“… We are absolutely united in our approach, in our determination. And that unity of purpose is, I think, vitally important for dealing with the challenges posed by the DPRK and also pursuing a more hopeful future,” Blinken said during a joint press conference following the meeting.



“We will continue to hold the DPRK accountable even as we seek to engage in diplomacy,” Blinken told reporters, reiterating that Washington remains “prepared to meet without preconditions to pursue practical steps.”



The US secretary of state expressed regrets that North Korea has responded to the Biden administration’s overture for dialogue with a series of “provocative actions.”



The three top diplomats also “emphasized they held no hostile intent towards the DPRK and underscored continued openness to meeting the DPRK without preconditions,” according to the joint statement.



“I want to underscore that we have no hostile intent for the DPRK. We remain open to dialogue without preconditions if Pyongyang chooses the path,” Blinken said.



The trilateral foreign ministerial meeting came two days after South Korea’s chief nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk on Thursday held the preliminary three-way talks and separate bilateral meetings on North Korea issues with his American and Japanese counterparts.



Furthermore, Chung, Blinken and Hayashi conspicuously “committed to advance trilateral security cooperation,” reaffirming that the “US-Japan and US-ROK alliances are essential to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.”



The joint statement came after the announcement by the defense chiefs of the three countries last week. The leaders agreed during a phone call to “closely cooperate” against North Korean threat and hold their first in-person trilateral ministerial meeting under the Biden administration in the foreseeable future.



Seoul, Washington, and Tokyo have sought to enhance trilateral coordination on regional and global issues.



The move is in line with the Biden administration’s newly announced Indo-Pacific engagement strategy that aims to align and coordinate the three countries’ regional strategies in a trilateral context and handle North Korea issues through trilateral channels.



The goal of Saturday’s meeting was also to “reaffirm the critical importance of strong US-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation” in seeking to “address the most pressing 21st Century challenges,” according to the joint statement.



The three top diplomats committed to “expand cooperation and collaboration across a range of regional and global security and economic priorities” including ensuring a “free and open Indo-Pacific.” The other arenas for trilateral cooperation include climate crisis, critical supply chains, global health security, and Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s borders.



“Reaffirming their commitment to US-ROK-Japan trilateral cooperation that is grounded in our shared values and desire for regional peace, stability, and prosperity, the Secretary and Foreign Ministers pledged to continue regular trilateral ministerial consultations,“ the joint statement read.



First in-person meeting between Chung and Hayashi

The top South Korean and Japanese diplomats discussed “main pending issues and mutual concerns” during their first face-to-face meeting since Hayashi took office in November last year, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a press statement.



But Chung and Hayashi appeared to reconfirm their differences over the contentious historical issues, which have been the epicenter of their long-standing diplomatic feud and restate each government’s stance.



During the meeting, Chung underscored that the “correct understanding of history is the foundation of the future-oriented development of South Korea-Japan relations,” the ministry said in a statement.



The South Korean foreign minister went on to propose accelerating bilateral consultation to find solutions that the victims of wartime forced labor and “comfort women“ -- a euphemism referring to Korean women forced to work at Japanese wartime brothels -- can accept.



Chung additionally “expressed deep disappointment and protested against Japan’s decision” to recommend the Sado gold mine in Niigata prefecture on the UNESCO World Heritage List as well as called for lifting export restrictions against South Korea.



In response, Hayashi “explained the Japanese government’s stance” on the matter.



But Seoul said the two foreign ministers committed “close communication between the diplomatic authorities for the future-oriented development of South Korea-Japan relations.”



Chung and Hayashi also reaffirmed the importance of their bilateral and South Korea-US-Japan trilateral cooperation and the “necessity of dialogue with North Korea to expeditiously resume the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.”



In a separate meeting, Chung and Blinken “assessed that the South Korea-US alliance has continued to develop into a comprehensive and reciprocal alliance” and committed active bilateral cooperation on global issues including COVID-19 response, climate change, and supply chain.



The South Korean and US foreign ministers also committed close bilateral coordination to “prevent further deterioration of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and promptly resume dialogue with North Korea,” expressing concern over North Korea’s series of missile launches.



By Ji Da-gyum(dagyumji@heraldcorp.com)