 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Emro’s profit soars 39.1% in 2021

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Feb 13, 2022 - 15:05       Updated : Feb 13, 2022 - 15:05
A logo of Emro
A logo of Emro
South Korean supply chain management solution provider Emro said Sunday its net income surged 39.1 percent for 2021 compared to the previous year thanks to a high demand for its software.

The company recorded 5.2 billion won ($4.3 million) in net profit, a consolidated preliminary financial statement showed.

The company’s annual revenue came to 47 billion won, up 4.8 percent from a year prior, while its operating profit stood at 6.7 billion won, up 4.1 percent.

Emro attributed the performance to the growing number of clients for its cloud-based supply management software. As of end-2021, the cumulative number of clients came to 84, more than double compared to the previous year.

Also, its artificial intelligence-based digital transformation service is bearing fruit, as the business earned 2.1 billion won in sales last year, up over threefold.

The two combined saw an increase of 72.7 percent in annual sales at 17.8 billion won.

Emro trades on the Korea Exchange’s development board Kosdaq. The company serves Korea-based multinational corporations such as Samsung, Hyundai Motor, LG, SK, Hanwha and Hyundai Heavy.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114