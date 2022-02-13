Emro’s profit soars 39.1% in 2021

A logo of Emro
South Korean supply chain management solution provider Emro said Sunday its net income surged 39.1 percent for 2021 compared to the previous year thanks to a high demand for its software.
The company recorded 5.2 billion won ($4.3 million) in net profit, a consolidated preliminary financial statement showed.
The company’s annual revenue came to 47 billion won, up 4.8 percent from a year prior, while its operating profit stood at 6.7 billion won, up 4.1 percent.
Emro attributed the performance to the growing number of clients for its cloud-based supply management software. As of end-2021, the cumulative number of clients came to 84, more than double compared to the previous year.
Also, its artificial intelligence-based digital transformation service is bearing fruit, as the business earned 2.1 billion won in sales last year, up over threefold.
The two combined saw an increase of 72.7 percent in annual sales at 17.8 billion won.
Emro trades on the Korea Exchange’s development board Kosdaq. The company serves Korea-based multinational corporations such as Samsung, Hyundai Motor, LG, SK, Hanwha and Hyundai Heavy.
By Son Ji-hyoung
