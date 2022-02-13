Chungcheong Megacity to exert utmost efforts to host 2027 World University Games

Korean University Sports Board President Chang Ho-sung also said South Korea had proven its capability to hold the mega sport event by holding several editions of WUG.
During a separate interview held with The Korea Herald, Chang said the Chungcheong region currently had both enough sports facilities and well-trained manpower required to successfully hold the WUG.
Ahead of the final vote of the host city for the 2027 WUG in October, the Chungcheong region is currently preparing for the next steps, Kim said.
Between February and August, the bid committee of Chungcheong and the FISU will hold meetings to check technical matters. The bid committee will also hand in application documents to host the 2027 WUG between August and September. In September, FISU will also conduct on-site evaluations.
Kim said, the bid committee will propose that the Chungcheong region is capable of holding the event in line with sport’s growing sustainability movement.
With a heightened focus on sustainability factors, the committee plans to reduce waste as much as possible by minimizing the construction of new sports facilities, while ramping up efforts to renovate existing facilities.
The bid committee will also cooperate with 66 universities in Chungcheong and have them certified under FISU Healthy Campus initiative.
First launched in 2020, the FISU initiative encourages sustainability in accordance with the United Nations‘ sustainable development goals. In South Korea, Myongji University is the only college that has been certified under the program.
Chang also said related organizations will introduce measures to utilize sports facilities and their surroundings even after the event is over. The Chungcheong region, for instance, can start a legacy program that will promote the WUG.
The bid committee of Chungcheong also looks forward to the social and financial benefits that the 2027 WUG will bring to the region.
If the Chungcheong Megacity hosts the event, it will become a “turning point” for the region, Kim said.
According to Kim, the 2027 WUG will become a catalyst that will accelerate corporations among the government bodies of Daejeon, Sejong and the North and South Chungcheong provinces.
Hosting the 2027 WUG will help enhance the status of the Chungcheong region and help the country’s balanced regional development scheme to take one step further.
“The Chungcheong Megacity is a symbolic region that represents the country’s efforts in balanced regional growth,” Kim said.
Chungcheong Megacity, which is geographically situated in the center of the country, is currently home to 5.6 million people. The Chungcheong region also has Sejong, the special self-governing city that serves as a second administrative capital for South Korea, as well as Daejeon, the research and development capital of the country.
Chang express hopes that hosting the WUG will bring betterment to the country’s sport scene. “The WUG has been the venue to a successful career for many athletes,” Chang said.
Hosting the WUG in the Chungcheong region will help the country to nurture the next generation of athletes who will eventually represent the country at the Olympic games and contribute to the country’s sport scene as coaches and educators, Chang said.
Chang quoted that FISU’s previous data, which said 48 percent of those who won medals at the 2012 London Olympics had been medalists at the WUG or the World University Championships.
Academic events that come along with the WUG can also benefit the country’s academic circles, Chang added.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)