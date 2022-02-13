Chungcheong Megacity to exert utmost efforts to host 2027 World University Games

Kim Yoon-suk, secretary-general of Chungcheong Megacity’s bid committee (CMBC)



The committee behind the Chungcheong Megacity bid for the 2027 World University Games has pledged to exert its utmost efforts to host the event.



“Chungcheong will present the best World University Games of all time,” said Kim Yoon-suk, secretary-general of Chungcheong Megacity’s bid committee, told The Korea Herald.



Kim was also secretary-general of the committee behind Gwangju’s successful bid for the 28th World University Games in 2015. And now he thinks Chungcheong Megacity has a very good chance of winning hosting rights for the upcoming event.



Chungcheong is up against North Carolina in the US, according to the International Sports University Federation.



Kim said the competition with North Carolina, which he praised as “a sacred place” of university sports, will be a tough one.



However, Kim also listed a series of advantages that Chungcheong Megacity has for hosting the upcoming international multisport event.



According to Kim, Chungcheong Megacity has the upper hand in terms of securing financial support.



“Chungcheong’s bid committee has a big advantage as it is officially funded by both the central and local governments, while North Carolina has to rely on private funds and sponsorships,” Kim said.



Kim noted that a stable financial aid from the government will help the region successfully host the mega sporting event, which requires a significant budget.



Kim also noted the country has more experience than the US in hosting WUG events.



To date, South Korea has hosted a total of three editions of WUG, including the 1997 Winter WUG in Muju and Jeonju, the 2003 Summer WUG in Daegu and the 2015 Summer WUG in Gwangju.



“It is true that the US has well-developed sports infrastructure and facilities for university sports. But, South Korea’s contribution to the International University Sports Federation is bigger than that of the US,” Kim said.



The last WUG edition that the US held was the Buffalo 1993 World University Games.





Chang Ho-sung, the Korean University Sports Board president and president of Dankook University (Dankook University)